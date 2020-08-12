Boruto 49 is coming: what can you expect from the next chapter of the manga?

Share it:

Since when Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations has been moved from Weekly Shonen Jump to V-Jump its publication cadence has become practically fixed. In fact, unlike the weekly releases of the main magazine, V-Jump comes out on a very specific day of the month, so fans already know when to expect a new chapter.

And in fact we are approaching the debut of the next chapter of the manga. Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 49 will arrive on August 20 at 17:00 on MangaPlus in English and Spanish. And after the latest events involving Koji Kashin and Isshiki Otsutsuki, we can expect fireworks.

In fact, in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 49 there could be the second clash between Isshiki and the two strongest ninja of Konoha, Naruto and Sasuke. After losing when the Otsutsuki was still in Jigen's body, this time the duo of friends have to do it again on pain of death, the destruction of the Leaf Village and almost certainly the whole world.

However, it seems unlikely that the two boys we saw grow up have the strength to stop such an enemy, especially considering that Konoha is still being evacuated. This is why from Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations 49 we could expect a first low-intensity battle but with some deaths caused by the powers of Isshiki, which will then unleash Kawaki's intervention who will return to the enemy ranks again to save the family he found in the village.

What do you expect from the next chapter of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations?