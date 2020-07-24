Boruto 48: what will happen to Koji Kashin after the last events?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even in the Naruto sequel that is released on V-Jump there are several characters in action on various fronts. In fact, not everything is played in the battle between the ninja of Konoha and Otsutsuki, but other individuals also intervene on the board. Among them to have had a prominent role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is Koji Kashin.

After finding out that Koji Kashin is Jiraya's clone, created by Amado specifically to force Isshiki Otsutsuki to reincarnate in Jigen, fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw in chapter 48 still a battle with the old master of Naruto as the protagonist. This time, however, he had to face Isshiki Otsutsuki at his maximum power, having reincarnated, and the outcome was not positive.

Amado already knew that the Jiraiya clone could do nothing against the alien's true strength, but for now it appears that Koji Kashin has not yet given up. After experiencing the effects of Isshiki Otsutsuki's dojutsu, he found himself imprisoned between three columns that took away his leg and arm as well as slaughtering his side. Despite the dangerous and almost lethal situation, Koji Kashin manages to use the technique of summoning to enter the belly of a toad and teleport safely.

Probably, the Jiraiya clone arrived on the mountain of toads where Naruto once trained to master the hermit art. Will he then be able to return to the living and to help his former allies of the Village of the Leaf in this form too?