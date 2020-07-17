Boruto 48: the preview reveals the first contents of the next chapter

Share it:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it was transferred from Weekly Shonen Jump to V-Jump now a year ago and has well set in the magazine that also publishes Dragon Ball Super, the sequel to another historical manga. Obviously this does not mean that the first magazine, the most famous of the Shueisha house, continues to advertise Boruto.

In fact, in view of each chapter, Weekly Shonen Jump publishes a preview of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations where it summarizes the previous developments and presents a teaser on the upcoming chapter. And as you can see in the photo below, three quarters of one advertising page are dedicated to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 48.

After showing the true form of Isshiki Otsutsuki, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations must be done focus on the ending of the clash between the alien and Koji Kasshin. Here are all the translations of all the advertising tags on the page: "Finally Isshiki Otsutsuki has reincarnated, revealing his true power … !!" "The fierce battle with the Otsutsuki reaches a new level !! The true form of Isshiki has been revealed … !! How can you fight with this unstoppable force?" "Is it possible to stop the transformation of Boruto and Kawaki into Otsutsuki …?"

Unfortunately it was not possible to translate one of the three taglines, the one dedicated to Koji Kasshin, due to the quality of the page at that point. But even the preview confirms that there will be at least two fronts, with the battle between Koji Kasshin and Isshiki Otsutsuki on the one hand and the attempt to resolve the situation of Boruto and Kawaki in Konoha on the other. Meanwhile, we have already made our predictions on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48.