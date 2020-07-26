Boruto 48 reveals Amado's move, which leaves everyone stunned

Share it:

It will not be very easy to survive the next expectations of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The manga prepared by Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto is entering a phase with excellent potential and that it is always keeping glued to the pages with important choices.

In chapter 48 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations there seems to be all the cards for a prelude to the destruction of the Leaf Village. In fact, Isshiki Otsutsuki knocked out Jiraiya's clone Koji Kashin and then went to Konoha to retrieve Kawaki before running out of time in the new container.

But there is space in this chapter also for Amado maneuvers. To make contact with the Hokage, the former Kara scientist had threatened to detonate the collar that Shikadai wears. If he had been granted political asylum in the village, however, he would have removed the device. After the latest events, Naruto guarantees that there will be room for Amado in the village and that he will also be able to conduct research under the control of the group of ninja scientists from Konoha.

In response, Amado reveals that the collar inserted into Shikadai's neck it was just a bluff and that therefore there was no risk of explosion. Of course, everyone was stunned by the statement, but it seems that for the scientist this was necessary to ensure a certain amount of collaboration, given that time was running out.

Archived the parenthesis Amado you just have to see the new clash between Sasuke, Naruto and Isshiki Otsutsuki.