Boruto 48: is there something wrong with Koji Kashin's technique?

July 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
Koji Kashin's identity revealed in chapter 47 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the ninja only needs to prepare for final part of his clash with Jigenor rather Isshiki Otsutsuki.

During the battle that was held in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 48, the Jiraiya clone still put his skills to good use in trying to thwart Isshiki Otsutsuki. First he started with some fire techniques, then with techniques that use hair. Of course, you all fail because of the power and ocular jutsu of the Otsutsuki, but then this Jiraiya staged the hermit mode, which in Naruto's manga we saw him use against Pain in the Rain Village.

Unlike that time, Koji Kashin didn't need to focus for a few minutes to obtain the natural chakra. Furthermore, it seems not to have kept the slightest signs of the transformation due to the imperfect control it has always had, such as the swollen nose. Yet the technique is certainly active because Mikio Ikemoto shows off his eyes with the elongated pupils typical of toads in a cartoon.

Even Isshiki Otsutsuki acknowledges that the opponent is using the historical technique: Amado has managed to modify the body of Jiraiya making it more capable of making the most of the natural chakra or is it oversight by the authors of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Meanwhile, the clone managed to escape in extremis even if with several serious injuries, it will therefore be useful in the future to the history of the manga.

