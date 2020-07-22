Boruto 48: Is Konoha on the verge of destruction? A parallel comes with Pain

Share it:

During Naruto's manga, Masashi Kishimoto devised a narrative arc that saw the protagonist face Pain. The killer of Jiraiya and former head of Akatsuki, however, before facing the blond ninja, went to Konoha with the help of Konan. After getting the information he was looking for, yes he hovered in the air to activate his Shinra Tensei.

The overview from above that was presented by Kishimoto in Naruto is very similar to the one that arrives in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48. Mikio Ikemoto has almost wanted to emulate his master with the final pages of the new chapter, while Ukyo Kodachi has prepared a story that can remember the scene of the original manga.

After witnessing Kasshin Koji's escape, Isshin Otsutsuki you must immediately head to Kawaki. In fact, the enemy must immediately implant Karma, otherwise he will die in a few days. Naruto and Sasuke prepare the evacuation so that they don't have to worry about losing innocent lives during the battle.

But Isshin Otsutsuki anticipates everyonewhile the evacuation is still ongoing. His teleportation put him in the air above the ninja village. From that position he sees all the buildings and people in the city. We will have to witness a new one destruction of Konoha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, or will Naruto and Sasuke manage to limit the damage?