Boruto 48: does the chapter's cliffhanger anticipate a wave of death and destruction?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Chapter 48 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has arrived on MangaPlus a few days ago, in English and Spanish. By now the Naruto sequel is placing some key chapters for its story.

Much revolves around Isshiki Otsutsuki, true villain of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations who, forced by the clone of Jiraiya, had to incarnate through Karma in the body of Jigen. Now that he has achieved his true form, he has managed to knock Koji Kashin down but he is still at risk: the body used for the resurrection is not able to contain all the power of an Otsutsuki and therefore will decay in a few days, maybe only two or three.

For this Isshiki still has plans to get his hands on Kawaki which is located in the Leaf Village. After seeing Koji Kashin's escape, Isshiki decides to go immediately to Konoha to regain possession of the boy's body. As Naruto prepares the evacuation and Sasuke begins preparations for the battle, Isshiki teleports over the village in a scene that recalls Pain's.

The cliffhanger of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 48 does not portend anything good for the village and not even for Naruto and Sasuke, who have already lost against a weakened version of the Otsutsuki. Will they be able to protect the village this time or will they have to surrender Kawaki to the enemy?