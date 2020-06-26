Boruto 47: Kawaki and karma, do the latest events invalidate the future of the manga?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like every month, V-Jump magazine brings us a new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. June 18, 2020 was the turn of chapter 47, which continues with the many revelations that have taken place lately, between the truth about the Otsutsuki clan and the nature of Karma of Kawaki and the other owners.

In particular, this latest revelation, with the subsequent event, has triggered several doubts among the readers of the manga who now have to theorize much more to relate to the first events shown in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In summary, in the very first pages of the manga of Kodachi and Ikemoto we came up with one clash in a destroyed Konoha between Boruto and Kawaki. Both had karma, represented on the left side with red lines for Kawaki, on the right side and with blue lines for the protagonist Boruto. Until recently, the reason for this battle could be explained.

However in the recent Boruto chapter 47: Naruto Next Generations, the resurrection of Isshiki Otsutsuki in Jigen's body resulted in the complete annulment of Kawaki's karma. The boy is therefore free from his chains, but this also involves a lack of connection with future events where he will collide with Boruto while he is in possession of karma.

Of course, Kawaki will regain karma at some point in Boruto's history: Naruto Next Generations precisely because of that flash forward that leaves no room for doubt. Considering that there are no other Otsutsuki in existence, Kawaki will once again become Isshiki's receptacle. It is all to be discovered, however, how the alien manages to get back into the boy's body and above all why the latter will decide to turn against the Leaf Village that made him from home in the last months of history.