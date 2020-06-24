Entertainment

Boruto 47: Isshiki Otsutsuki transforms, here are the strange eye techniques he possesses

June 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Another month another chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Since it was transferred to V-Jump, the Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto manga has been published regularly around the 20th of each month also on the English MangaPlus platform. And of course there are new contents many of which concern the Otsutsuki clan and their secrets.

The Boruto chapter 47: Naruto Next Generations it was published on June 18 on MangaPlus and brought with it some revelations about the Otsutsuki. But along with this came the reincarnation of Isshiki in Jigen's body, forcing karma to abandon Kawaki's body.

In addition to presenting its true shape, Mikio Ikemoto's designs have also focused on giving an in-depth look at Isshiki Otsutsuki's eyes and in particular on his eye skills. In the left eye we see a completely white pupil and this suggests that Isshiki owns the Byakugan typical of the Hyuga clan.

The right eye, however, remains a mystery and will probably remain so for some time: we see a pupil with a point in the center from which eight lines branch off radially. It could be one new form of the Mangekyo Sharingan or we are faced with an ocular ability never seen before?

