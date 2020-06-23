Entertainment

Boruto 47 explains the true nature of Isshiki Otsutsuki's technique

In the world of Naruto ninja, then continued in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, there are some characters who have special powers. Some developed them themselves, others are genetic, and of course in the sequel to this world that is holding the bench on V-Jump other unpublished ninja skills have sprung up.

One of these belongs to Jigen, or rather to Isshiki Otsutsuki. The alien clan member had exploited his ability to reduce the size of his body to maneuver the body of poor monk Jigen, to whom he transferred some of his skills. He then demonstrated them during the clash with Naruto and Sasuke who took some time to understand what it was.

In Boruto chapter 47: Naruto Next Generations, Amado provides us with a further explanation of the power of Isshiki Otsutsuki: the alien can reduce the size of any object and entity or his own body, but he cannot do the same with the bodies of other people. However, a large amount of chakras is required to do this, energy that at that moment had not given since it was still recharging after the clash with the Hokage and his friend.

This resulted in one mandatory resurrection in Jigen and therefore the disappearance of karma from Kawaki. All this to face and kill Jiraiya, the true identity of Koji Kashin.

