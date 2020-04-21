Boruto 46: the preview anticipates a battle between big guys

Share it:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to proceed quickly towards the battle between the Leaf Village and the Kara organization led by the mysterious Jigen. Slowly, the various mysteries presented so far come to light and the defection of the previous chapters will help to go in this direction.

After learning the truth about the Otsutsuki, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 45 he focused on the clash between Jigen, still recovering after the hard clash with Naruto and Sasuke, and Koji Kashin who has been planning to kill the leader for some time. The finale has seen Koji Kashin claim to have been created specifically to kill Jigen.

The whole salient phase of the clash was therefore postponed to chapter 46 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which will not arrive before the May 20 at 17:00 on MangaPlus. However, the Japanese edition of V-Jump, as usual, has already given a small preview of what we can enjoy next month.

With the tweet you see below, the caption of the magazine reads: "Jigen VS Koji Kashin… what will be the fate of this battle …? ". Will Jigen really take care of Koji or will some other member of Kara intervene, as Code has just reappeared as guardian of the Decacoda?