Boruto 45: revealed the truth about the Decacoda and its purpose

April 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
For the duration of Naruto we have been in the dark about the origin of the cercoteri or even just the presence of the Otsutsuki. These enemies, however, revealed themselves in the final phase of the Kishimoto manga and now play an even more prominent role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Chapter 45 has revealed a lot of news on the matter.

The Otsutsuki clan is of alien origin, as revealed by Amado in Boruto chapter 45: Naruto Next Generations. The man told the top of Konoha a lot of unknown information about these beings who have long been threatening the Earth of Naruto. Among the various explanations given, there are some that focused on the Decacoda, the original Cercoter that was stopped and divided into several parts by the Hermit of the Six Ways.

The Decacoda is actually nothing but a seed that aliens plant in the soil of a planet. This, growing thanks to the absorption of chakras, evolves to become a huge tree from which a flower will bloom chakra fruit that will make those who devour it stronger. For those who have also followed Naruto, the situations presented by Kishimoto in the last phase of the Fourth Great Ninja War are brought to mind.

There is certainly still a lot to know about Otsutsuki and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will continue to reveal information about this clan.

