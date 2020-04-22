Boruto 45: a great twist on the real mission of Koji Kashin

Share it:

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the mysterious has appeared for some time Koji Kashin. White hair, a mysterious mask on the face and some techniques reminiscent of an important ninja from the past. But until now, the authors of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have not revealed much about the character.

In chapter 45 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations this mystery seems at least partially revealed. Koji Kashin has already proven himself in league with Amado in the previous chapters and the two are thinking of overwhelming Jigen and Kara for purposes that are not yet well defined. While Amado arrived in Konoha and managed to start negotiations with the Hokage Naruto, Koji Kashin has arrived at the place where Jigen lives.

Kara's boss and Isshin Otsutsuki's banner is recovering after the tough battle with Naruto and Sasuke but is joined by Koji Kashin. However it seems that Jigen already knows all about the betrayal in progress and, after a first couple of blows from both of them, Koji underlines at the end of the chapter Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to be specially created to destroy Jigen. Or rather, it was created, making it clear that he too is a partly cybernetic being like the other members of Kara and probably created by Amado himself. In Chapter 46 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we will see the expected clash between Jigen and Koji Kashin.