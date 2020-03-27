Boruto 44 brings adults back to the past because of rebel genins

Share it:

Boruto Uzumaki must bear the important responsibility of being at the level of the father. The tale in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is showing the first steps in the boy's ninja world and, according to some like Sasuke, Boruto already has some more features and abilities than his father Naruto at the same age.

In chapter 44 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the protagonists managed to return safely to the Village of the Leaf after defeating Boro and saving Naruto. Upon awakening, the Hokage finds himself in front of the whole family but, after a short break, he must already get back to work talking to Shikamaru and inquiring about the latest events.

His adviser to the Nara clan does not hesitate to warn him of the rash choice made by the genin who launched themselves head down into the portal in contravention of orders. Naruto, however, does not take it seriously since it is not the first time that the genins of the Village of the Leaf behave in this way, naturally thinking back to all the times that he, in his thirteen years, has opposed some order or has caused problems with the authorities.

However theHokage he immediately returns to his role when he has to face the Amado crisis, and this time a lot of seriousness and composure is needed to avoid that there are victims.