Borussia Dortmund turns its stadium into a field hospital

April 4, 2020
Edie Perez
Soccer continues to show its most supportive face to stand up to the coronavirus. This time it was the team of the Bundesliga who has decided to contribute their grain of sand, turning their house into a field hospital.

This was announced by the club in a statement in which it joined the German authorities to stop the virus. Hans-Joachim Watzke, general manager of the club, noted that: "Our house, our stadium, is the pride of the city, one of the most emblematic buildings in the region. It is the ideal place to help people with fever and respiratory problems. It is an obligation that we have as an institution, to help as many people as possible. "

As a measure, a part of the Westfalen Stadion, specifically the north rostrum, It will become a Covid-19 care center for those affected.

