Born to be on Air review of the anime taken from the manga by Hiroaki Samura

The particular attention paid by Japanese animation to some themes and certain contexts, such as school, is a fact known not only to fans of anime and manga. Conversely, the ability of the medium to sometimes also represent situations and settings quite different from the usual ones, pausing in some cases in the description of rather uncommon splits of life o di particular and often little explored contexts, as in the case of the excellent The Great Passage which boasts, among the many merits we highlighted in the review of The Great Passage, that of dealing in an interesting and engaging way a topic of apparent niche such as the genesis of a dictionary.

Nami Yo Kiitekure, anime available on VVVVID and taken from the manga by Hiroaki Samura published in Italy with the title of Born to be on Air, as well as showing how far the eclecticism of the author of de The Immortal, would seem to promise the completion of an operation similar to that carried out by Great Passage but with reference to radio world, revealing the background behind the activity of a local Japanese radio. In our review we will reveal if the anime is actually able to achieve a similar goal and if there are further reasons for which to recover a work perhaps excessively underestimated.

Born for the radio

Although Minare Koda claim to be able to overcome the emotional consequences of any adverse event in five days, the twenty-five-year-old protagonist of Nami yo Kiitekure seems, from what is shown to us by the first episode of the anime, to exhibit many difficulties in managing the end of his last relationship.

The girl comes to her apartment remembering very little of the night before other than having conversed, under the influence of alcohol, with a charismatic middle-aged man. He turns out to be Kanetsugo Mato, a radio producer of a local radio station the place where Minare works as a waitress is often tuned into.

Just as the unsuspecting protagonist is busy carrying out his usual duties within the aforementioned restaurant, the usual radio schedule suffers an abrupt interruption and the reassuring voice of the radio host is replaced by the ringing and altered tone of the words with which Minare the night before had vented the sorrow of his pains of love, ignoring that his interlocutor was recording the conversation.



In shame and anger Undermine it therefore falls into the radio studio. By exposing a release of dubious legal value, the man proposes to the protagonist of stop recording as long as she herself speaks live. The girl, albeit reluctant, accepts the proposal as planned by Mato, who had seen in her uThe potential is so great that it has concocted such a stratagem to induce her to accept the proposal to become the host of a new radio program. Minare therefore has theopportunity to quit the hated and underpaid job at the restaurant and start a new life as a radio host.



The premise behind the plot of Born to be on Air makes it clear why the viewer is led to imagine that the world of radio is the absolute protagonist of the anime available on VVVVID. In fact, after viewing the 12 episodes of the manga adaptation of Hiroaki Samura, we can affirm that the role played by the most widespread means of mass communication and by the aspects connected to it, is more similar to that of a frame on which a product stands out anyway full of personality and able to emerge for a number of aspects that go far beyond the purpose of reveal the secrets of radio broadcasters or celebrate the potential and peculiarities of radio itself as a means of information or entertainment.

A large part of the latest episode of the anime is indeed dedicated to a similar purpose, but the relative superficiality with which the subject is treated makes it clear that this is not the ultimate goal of the work.

What was shown to us about the adventure on the radio of the young Minare Koda is however more than enough to learn some curiosities about the world of radio and above all to highlight a certain distance between the Japanese conception of the medium and the Western one.

To understand what we mean, just think that the first episode of the anime is almost half dedicated to the staging of one of the “radio fiction“in which Minare takes part, a sequence with a rather alienating effect during which the protagonist pretends to carry out her program on the road while undergoing the assault of a wild bear

A voice out of the chorus

The list of the bizarre or peculiar aspects of the anime certainly does not end with what has been exposed so far, but among all the traits capable of making Nami yo Kitekure a work with few equals in the panorama of Japanese animation, for better or for worse, the most successful is probably the personality of Minare. It is a woman whose character, turbulent but overall coherent and far from certain idealizations very dear to Japanese animation, finds perfect representation in the dialogues and monologues with which the girl expresses her thoughts by exhibiting a sense of adult humor and a certain acuteness of thought, which go hand in hand with a particular taste for exaggeration and paradox.

The relative verbiage of the anime could be perceived as a defect only initially, that is, until the moment in which, after the initial surprise, an inevitable attraction for the peculiar charisma exercised by Minare takes over. The theatricality that distinguishes it and the taste for the absurd actually pervade the whole anime, which lingers several times in the description of grotesque situations that sometimes lead to the macabre, passing seamlessly from seemingly dramatic tones to more comical ones, creating a continuous reversal of expectations.

The result is a humor that is certainly atypical and perhaps distant from Western sensibility, but which is also unique in the panorama of Japanese animation and which, although not always perfectly successful, manages to be brilliant at times.

With the probable goal of making the anime more attractive even from outside the country of the Rising Sun, it was decided to counterbalance the partial bewilderment a Western audience could encounter, by disseminating the anime of a series ofquotes and references to European and American pop culture, which manage to integrate with the particular humor of the various sketches and paradoxical situations experienced by the characters.

Alongside similar quotations, however, there is a series of references that are more difficult to read as strictly related to various aspects of Japanese culture, many of which are related specifically to theHokkaido, agricultural region of Japan where the anime is set.

The succession of sketches and paradoxical situations has the undoubted advantage of keeping the viewer’s attention high, but also the defect of divert attention from the horizontal plot of the anime, already not particularly exciting or cohesive in itself.

We also report a characterization of the characters more than sufficient, but not up to the one reserved for the protagonist. Despite similar imperfections, and the fact that in some passages there is a certain approximation in the description of events, the figure of Minare and her “troublemaker echo” (to use the same words with which Mato describes the particular oratory skills of the girl ) still manage to dampen these defects, catalyzing the viewer’s attention.

As far as the technical and artistic aspects of the anime of the Sunrise studio are concerned, the presence of a excellent sound sector, both for the Japanese voices of the characters and for the opening and ending, respectively by the musical group Tacica and the singer Harumi.

Quite crude and poorly integrated with the context is the CGI, whose use is mostly limited to the short sequences in which moving vehicles are shown. Despite this, the animations are on the whole fair, while i drawings appear consistent with the style adopted by Hiroaki Samura for the manga.

