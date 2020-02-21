Borderlands will arrive at the cinema with Eli Roth as director

Share it:

Director Eli Roth, experienced in horror movies, has finally been chosen to take the franchise to the movies Borderlands, the most popular development studio Gearbox Software.

In a press release published by Lionsgate it was announced that Roth joined producers Avi Arad and Ari Arad, who work with executive producers Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick on this expected project. Beyond that, it is commented that Erik Feig would be responsible for overseeing this entire project while Craig Mazin would be the person behind the script.

"I am very excited to launch myself into the world of Borderlands and I could not do it with a better script, production team and studio. I have a long and successful career with Lionsgate, I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my career as a director has led me to a project of this scale and ambition"declared the director.

"I am looking forward to contributing my own energy, ideas and vision to this crazy, fun and infinitely creative game world. Randy Pitchford and everyone at Gearbox have been a great support for my ideas, it literally gives the feeling of being the perfect storm of united creators. We are going to make a new classic, one that the fans of the game fall in love with, but also one capable of finding new audiences worldwide".

Roth is known for his work in the field of terror as Cabin Fever and Hostel. In recent years he has directed the movie Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves, the reimagining of the 1974 classic Death Wish and the fantasy movie The House with a Clock in its Walls.

According to rumors Borderlands will go looking for an adult qualification and the study expects "make the film with the same macarra attitude that has made video games a best-selling megafranchise".