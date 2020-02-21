         'Borderlands' makes the leap to the cinema: Eli Roth will direct the adaptation of the Gearbox video game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After 'Sonic, the movie' has given one of the great surprises of the beginning of 2020, becoming the best premiere of a video game adaptation to date, it is to be expected that the producers will see their existing appetite enhanced by a type of productions that, as a general rule, they do not predict anything good neither for the original material on which they are based nor for a suffering armchair patio.

But what I bring you next can turn upside down the translations of the video game to the big screen and take our laziness at once: Lionsgate He has just announced that they are working on a feature film based on the great – and billionaire – franchise 'Borderlands' with a script written by Craig Mazin – 'Chernobyl' – and whose direction will be borne by Eli Roth.

That's how he talked Eli roth of his participation in 'Borderlands', which has been in development since 2015 and that, if all goes well, it should start shooting this year.

"I am very excited to dive into the world of 'Borderlands', and I could not do it with a better script, production team and studio. I have a long and satisfactory career with Lionsgate; I feel that we have grown together and that everything in my Director's career has led to a project of this scale and ambition. I look forward to bringing my own energy, ideas and vision to the wild, fun and infinitely creative world of the game. Randy Pitchford and everyone in Gearbox have incredibly supported my ideas, it seems the perfect storm of creators joining forces. We are here to make a new classic, one that fans of the game will love, but also one that will find new audiences worldwide. "

For its part, Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate, has shown his confidence in the director, screenwriter and film.

"With Eli's vision and Craig's script, we believe we have cracked the code to attract the anarchic world of 'Borderlands' to the big screen and make it a cinematic, fresh and absorbing event for spectators and fans of the game."

Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the video game and founder of Gearbox Software, also contributed its grain of sand to the statement.

"I am tremendously proud that we can bring this beloved video game to theaters for our fans around the world. Eli and Craig, extraordinary and accomplished visionaries, are going to be incredible representatives of the innovative characters and stories of 'Borderlands'."

I would lie vilely if I said I am not excited about the news. Who has enjoyed any of the deliveries of 'Borderlands' knows that the crazy and violent post-apocalyptic world in which it is set and its equally deranged characters are cannon fodder to shape a comedy of thundering action. Now we just have to put a candle to our favorite deity so that they risk with a tone as adult and brown as possible.

Via | Deadline