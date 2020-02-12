Borderlands 3: Valentine's Day Heartbreak event announced

Share it:

Gearbox Software revealed a new Borderlands 3 seasonal event, of course, in the fifth episode of the Borderlands Show dedicated to Valentine's Day. With an open letter to the community, the studio officially announced Heartbreak Day.

The studio thanked the players for their welcome in Borderlands 3 ed has promised new content to come, among these, also the Valentine's Day event, which can be activated or deactivated from the main menu of the game, thus allowing you to participate in the event freely.

Gearbox also unveiled Borderlands 2's first level increase, the Crypt Hunters they can now grow from level 50 to 53Furthermore, a panel was announced at PAX East scheduled for Thursday 27 February at 20:30, Italian time, also broadcast live on the Borderlands Twitch channel.

The Rare Chest Riches event is also still active for a few days, until February 13th rare loot will be increased, giving you a better chance of finding legendary items. According to some rumors during the year, the developers will publish the Borderlands 3 Battle Pass, the latter emerged thanks to the work of some dataminers but has not been officially confirmed by Gearbox.

Borderlands 3 It was released in September 2019 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and later on Google Stadia, with great public and critical success, selling over five million copies at launch.