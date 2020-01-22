Borderlands 3: three Golden Keys and a free Echo skin for Twitch Prime users

Share it:

The collaboration between the famous Twitch streaming platform and Borderlands 3 continues which, after having proposed a first package of additional content, now gives all subscribers to the Twitch Prime service the Bundle entitled Prime New Year.

The package in question contains not only the DLC Stream DECH, or a skin to customize the appearance of your ECHO device, but also three very useful Golden Keys thanks to which to open the chest located on the Sanctuary III over and over again, so as to obtain a lot of high-level loot and perhaps face the raid on the secret structure of Maliwan with less problems. To redeem the free bundle all you have to do is connect your Twitch profile to an Amazon account with an active subscription to the Prime service. By visiting the official promotion page, just click on the blue button with the word on it "redeem now" to bring up all the pages necessary to log in both with your SHiFT profile (the same one you usually use to redeem the other codes) and with the Amazon one.

According to what was declared on the site, the promotion will remain active until the next May 14, 2020, the day when another of the four free bundles expected should arrive.

If you need other SHiFT codes, know that a new code has recently been published to obtain three Golden Keys in Borderlands 3, which does not seem to have an expiration date at the moment.