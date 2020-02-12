Borderlands 3: three free Golden Keys with Valentine's Day SHiFT code

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To celebrate the announcement of the Valentine's Day event for Borderlands 3, Gearbox Software has just published a brand new SHiFT code which, once inserted on the official website, guarantees access to other three Golden Keys.

The ways in which you can redeem the code are the same as always, i.e. make sure you have connected your Borderlands 3 account to that of the platforms on which you have the game (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia) and enter the series of numbers and letters on the official website.

Here is the SHiFT code:

K3WBT-B5ZHZ-63CZC-S35JT-F3FT6

If you are in possession of the game on more than one platform (or more simply you have connected multiple accounts to the same SHiFT profile), know that it is possible to enter the code several times so that each platform receives the Golden Keys. In addition to reminding you that the objects must be manually added to the inventory via the social menu, it should be noted that the code will be valid until the next February 20, 2020 at 17:00 Italian time.

Have you already taken advantage of Borderlands 3's Twitch Prime offer?