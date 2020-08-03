Borderlands 3: three free Golden Keys with the new SHiFT Code, valid only for a short time

Share it:

A new one has arrived by surprise over the past few hours SHiFT code of Borderlands 3, which allows you to get it for free three Golden Keys and open the large loot-filled chest located on Sanctuary III as many times.

Here is the sequence of numbers and letters to be entered on the official site of the looter shooter:

KHWT3-FSSWH-WXC69-FTJBJ-5TWSW

Unfortunately, the code in question will remain active only for a few hours and, according to the information provided by the development team on the official social channels, it will be possible to redeem it until tomorrow, Monday 3 August 2020. Do not forget that if you have multiple versions of the game, all connected to the SHiFT profile, you can use the code several times and redeem the keys on each individual platform (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia). We also remind you that the keys must be added manually to the inventory of the character once redeemed and to do so just visit the "Mail" menu.

