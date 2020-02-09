Borderlands 3: the next seasonal event will be revealed in a few days

Share it:

The Borderlands 3 Rich Rare Event is still underway, but Gearbox Software is not only already thinking about the future, but it is also ready to talk to all the players!

After a month off, Tuesday 11 February theepisode 5 of the Borderlands Show, during which the Texan development studio, with the participation of Greg Miller and Fran Mirabella of Kinda Funny, will offer a first look at the next seasonal event of Borderlands 3. In addition, the episode will also discuss Gearbox's approach to looter shooter updates and future events together with special guests MitsuShow, a pillar of the Borderlands community, and Graeme Timmins, Live Lead of the third chapter of the series. Among the topics that will be touched on, there will be the changes to the balance and the philosophy followed by Gearbox in the design of periodic contents.

Therefore, an episode not to be missed is shaping up: the appointment is set for 17:00 on Tuesday 11 February on the Borderlands Twitch channel. During the show, a limited-time SHiFT code will also be offered, valid for some golden keys. Before saying goodbye, we remind you that Borderlands 3 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store (it has not yet arrived on Steam).