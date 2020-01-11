Borderlands 3: the new code for 3 free Golden Keys is valid only for a few hours

Share it:

If you are still playing the Moxxi expansion to conquer the Borderlands 3 Handsome Jackpot you may need some additional legendary weapon, so we suggest you hurry to redeem the new SHiFT code to get well three Golden Keys for free.

Before proceeding with the redemption of the code on the official website, we remind you that you should make sure that you have connected to your Borderlands 3 account all the profiles related to the platforms in your possession (Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store and Steam ).

Here is the code, valid only for a few hours:

CBCTB-9SR9Z-F3KH5-HTWTT-959T6

As usual you can redeem the same sequence of numbers and letters several times to add the Golden Keys to all the profiles associated with your account. So if you have the game on PS4 and PC you can get 3 keys on each platform. It should also be noted that just redeeming the code will not be enough to add the keys to your inventory, since these will have to be added manually via the Mail section located between the social menus of the shooter.

