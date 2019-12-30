Borderlands 3: the initial prototype included Jack the Beauty as the main enemy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Seizing the opportunity provided by the expansion of Borderlands 3 Moxxi to the Conquest of the Handsome Jackpot, users of the ResetEra community asked Gearbox Software what role they would have liked to entrust Jack the Beautiful in the main plot of the last adventure of the Hunters of the Crypt.

Once the interview granted in August by Randy Varnell of Gearbox during the Develop 2019, the Borderlands fans who populate the famous gaming forum have taken up a phrase by Varnell that escaped the trade press: on that occasion, the author of the US software house said in fact that "Jack the Beautiful was supposed to be the main antagonist of the heroes of Borderlands 3".

The original concept of B3, therefore, included the return of the villain of the second chapter of the shooter saga, despite the events that involved him at the end of Borderlands 2 on which we prefer to gliss in order not to run into spoilers. Instead of Calypso Twins, and their unusual mission to conquer the universe to the sound of social media of the future, we should have seen the return in style of Handsome Jack, with all the consequences that we can easily imagine even from the narrative point of view.

The continuous evolution of the looter shooter dimension of Borderlands 3, on the other hand, offers ample room for maneuver to the authors led by Randy Pitchford: the bitchy ex-president of Hyperion could therefore carve out a space between the contents of the Season Pass and future DLC. And you, would you look favorably on the return of Jack the Beautiful in Borderlands 3? Let us know with a comment.