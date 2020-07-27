Borderlands 3, SHiFT Codes: here's how to get 3 Golden Keys for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Borderlands 3 you never stop accumulating loots and, if you don't have enough, we have another one for you SHiFT code which allows you to unlock at no additional cost three Golden Keys, so as to open the large chest on the Sanctuary III as many times.

Here is the sequence of numbers and letters to be entered on the official site of the looter shooter:

WZCTJ-KZZCH-KXCF9-RT3TJ-6WWK9

As usual, the code is valid only for a limited period of time and from the information disseminated by the development team it seems that the expiry of this SHiFT Code is fixed at the next July 27, 2020. So you only have a few days to redeem this code, which in a similar way to all the others can be entered several times on the official website to associate the keys to each platform linked to the SHiFT account (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam , Epic Games Store and Google Stadia). It should be noted as usual that the insertion of the code is not enough to be able to use them in the game, since each key must be added manually to the inventory via the mail menu, which contains the list of all the rewards.

Did you know that the celebrations for the anniversary of Borderlands 3 will begin shortly, which foresee many mini-events.