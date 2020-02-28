Borderlands 3 receives date on Steam and announces new DLC

Share it:

On their way through the PAX East in Gearbox they decided to take advantage of the trip and announce a good handful of news related to Borderlands 3 which includes a launch on Steam for March 13 and a new DLC called Weapons, love and tentacles: The wedding of Wainwright and Hammerlock.

The game will come to Steam with cross-play with the Epic Store, which means you can invite your friends to play even if you don't have the game purchased in the same place. Later the study will implement other options such as sending weapons between these two platforms.

Regarding the new DLC (which will be put on sale on March 26th) we find the following description of its theme:

As if the merciless fauna of this icy world were not enough welcome committee, a spooky band of monster-worshiped occultists has insisted on waiting for the party to the fiance. If you want Wainwright and Hammerlock to be happy and eat partridges, you will have to fight these supernatural forces of evil. Luckily, you have the support of the galaxy's most sluggish wedding planner: Gaige, the fugitive camcorder (and a character much loved by fans, who will finally be seen again), and his loyal robotic companion, Mortal Trap . And that's not all:

The news does not end there, because it has also been announced that in April, Chaos 2.0 Mode and the Revenge of the Mafias season event will be available.

The Guardian Assault will be available for May, this sort of raid being the most difficult content in the game. There will be new bosses and great value rewards. The "True assault mode of good" mode will also be added, which adjusts the difficulty for a group of four top-level cameras regardless of group size.