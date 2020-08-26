Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem, DLC 4 is presented in video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In confirmation of the advances on Borderlands 3 DLC 4 with Krieg, the guys from Gearbox Software officially announce “Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem”, the fourth and last major expansion linked to the Year 1 Season Pass of the 2K Games looter shooter.

With The Fantastic Mayhem, the team led by Randy Pitchford invites us to “say goodbye to sanity” to embark on a mission to the limits of the impossible: discover what drives Psychos crazy by projecting the consciousness of our Crypt Hunter toinside of Krieg’s twisted mind!

With the help of Patricia Tannis and the reckless group of allies of Sanctuary 3, our task will therefore be to help Krieg, the craziest of the Crimson Raiders, to find the way that will lead him out of Cripthalla, a mythical place that drives anyone who discovers its true nature to madness.

Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem is scheduled for release on September 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia as a DLC that can be purchased individually or as part of the offer reserved for buyers of the Borderlands 3 Season Pass. To learn more about the contents and gameplay news of this DLC, Gearbox invites fans to admire the show organized at Gamescom by IGN.com for ore 22:25 Italian of Saturday 29 August.