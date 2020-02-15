Borderlands 3: new SHiFT code to unlock three Golden Keys for free

Share it:

To celebrate the arrival of the new Borderlands 3 update and the Valentine's Day event that takes the name of Heartbreak Day, Gearbox Software has decided to publish for the umpteenth time a SHiFT code useful to unlock well three Golden Keys.

The ways in which you can redeem the code are the same as always: visit the official website and, after logging in with your profile (make sure you have associated PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games accounts with it Store and Google Stadia), proceed to enter the sequence of numbers and letters.

Here is the code:

KJWJT-5WZSH-FB5Z5-HJ5B3-FSFT3

Like all the other codes, this one too can be used several times so as to be combined with each of the platforms in your possession. Unfortunately, the code that we propose today will be valid only for a few days and you would do well to redeem it as soon as possible since from the next February 17, 2020 it can no longer be used. As regards the use of the keys instead, we remind you that these must be manually added to the inventory via the Mail section of the Social menu.

In case you need other keys, we remind you that the Borderlands 3 Twitch Prime offer is still valid.