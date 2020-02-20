Borderlands 3: new SHiFT code to get 10 Gold Keys for free

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The program Insider of the Crypt is about to close definitively and, to reward all users who have supported Borderlands 3 in recent months, Gearbox Software has decided to reward them all with a SHiFT code which adds up nicely 10 Golden Keys to your inventory.

Like all the other codes that we have proposed on these pages, just visit the official website to redeem it and enjoy the legendary rewards that can be obtained by opening the large chest on the Sanctuary III. Before proceeding with the redemption of the code, make sure that you have associated your PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia accounts with your SHiFT profile.

Here is the code:

C3C3B-BB9SS-FTKHK-ZTWTB-99CRX

Obviously, this code can also be used multiple times on the same profile, so as to be associated with each of the platforms in your possession. The code in question will only be valid until March 3, 2020, after which it will no longer be possible to use it.

In case you need other Golden Keys, we remind you that it is still possible to subscribe to the Borderlands 3 Twitch Prime offer, free for all subscribers to the service.