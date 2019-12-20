Borderlands 3: new codes to get 3 Golden Keys and a Christmas skin for free

Share it:

After having proposed you a long series of Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes useful for unlocking Christmas skins and gadgets, here are sprouts online additional codes that allow this time to also get some Golden Keys.

To get these items, just visit the official website of the Gearbox Software looter shooter and enter the combinations of numbers and letters below and then select the platform on which you want to unlock them. You can also enter the codes several times to unlock the same content on different platforms (Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and Epic Games Store).

Here are the new codes:

5BCBB-5SRS9-RTW9C-9JCJB-XK3X9 – Three Golden Keys, expires December 26, 2019

WH5JJ-ZBSBH-KK6H6-R3JT3-F6TCF – Christmas skin of the ECHO device, expires on 10 January 2020

We remind you that in order to unlock the items you will have to redeem them from the section in the social menu, since the redemption of the codes will not be automatically added to your inventory.

Did you know that the new New Year Massacre event in Borderlands 3 is coming?