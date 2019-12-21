Borderlands 3: new code for a free Golden Key just in time for Christmas

Share it:

A few days after Christmas, Gearbox Software has baked a brand new one SHiFT code which allows players of Borderlands 3 to add another Golden Key to their profile, in order to obtain more precious loot on Sanctuary III.

Here is the code, to be inserted on the official website:

WJCBB-WRXS9-R35ZW-HT5TJ-9HJ59

The development team did not provide an expiration date for this code, which in all probability means that it will be valid for quite some time and you won't have to worry about redeeming it as soon as possible. It should be noted as usual that you can enter this sequence of numbers and letters several times on the official website, so as to unlock the key on all the platforms associated with your Borderlands 3 account (Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC). Once the code has been redeemed, you will have to open the social menu and access the mail to correctly add the Golden Key to your inventory.

We remind you that these days there are many gifts that can be obtained completely free of charge within the looter shooter. Just a few hours ago we published all the details on the Borderlands 3 Twitch Prime promotion, useful for obtaining Golden Keys and a pendant for weapons. For the next few days, some codes will also be valid to unlock the Golden Keys and some Christmas themed skins in Borderlands 3.