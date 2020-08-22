Borderlands 3: Krieg ‘ponders the return’ in the DLC 4 teaser trailer!

Share it:

With the next expansion of Borderlands 3, the Hunters of the Crypt of the latest blockbuster Gearbox shooter will be able to embrace Krieg again: this is confirmed by the Psycho himself as he “ponders the return” in the teaser of the fourth DLC.

The beefy bandit interpreted in one of the rich additional contents of Borderlands 2 will therefore be at the center of the events that will unfold during the next adventure to be lived in the looter shooter dimension of Borderlands 3.

The teaser trailer sets for the August 25 the official submission date of DLC 4 dedicated to Krieg: in the preview video we are offered some interesting clues about the explorable environments and the tones that this additional content will take on. Either way, the odds of witnessing the return of Krieg the Psycho as playable character they are really remote, as the authors led by Randy Pitchford have suggested in recent months in specifying that, almost certainly, Borderlands 3 would not have received other characters other than the quartet of Crypt Hunters selectable at launch.

In closing article, we refer you to our review of the third Borderlands 3 Blood Bounty DLC and, if you haven’t read it yet, the Borderlands 3 guide between inventory weapons and side quests.