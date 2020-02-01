Borderlands 3: increased chance of receiving legendary loot from the red chests

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past few hours, earbox Software has implemented a new hotfix for Borderlands 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC which, in addition to activating the Rich rare speakers event, has also made some important changes.

To begin with, it has increased the possibility of receive legendary loot from the red chests and fixed an issue that could cause the player to lift the cannon into the air during the mission "It's all relative" in Moxxi to conquer the Handsome Jackpot. In addition, the massacre difficulty calibrated event at the secret structure Maliwan has been made permanent. Gearbox also anticipated that with a February update, the ability to reactivate what has been called will be included True Massacre mode, which will restore the most difficult original four-player massacre.

To apply the hotfix you must access the main menu and wait for the "Hotfix Applied" warning to appear! If this does not happen, you will not benefit from these changes, nor will you benefit from the Rich rare funds event. The latter, which it will be active until 17:59 on February 13th, increases the amount of legendary loot inside the rare chests. The change will also take effect when a streamer on Twitch opens a rare speaker while watching its broadcast, as long as you have both activated the Twitch ECHOcast extension. You will find the rewards obtained by following the streamers' opening of the rare chests in the game messages when you start Borderlands 3.