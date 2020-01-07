Borderlands 3: How to get the legendary Ion Cannon rocket launcher

Share it:

The DLC by Moxxi has introduced several new features in Borderlands 3, including the new legendary rocket launcher Ion Cannon, currently one of the most powerful weapons in the game. In this mini-guide we explain where and how to find it easily.

Like other legendary weapons, the Ion Cannon can also be found randomly in the loot during your adventures. However, there is a method that allows you to find it more easily: we explain it below.

Where to find the Ion Cannon rocket launcher in Borderlands 3

We specify again that to find theIon Cannon Moxxi DLC is required. Otherwise, if you don't have the expansion, you won't be able to find the weapon.

How can you get this legendary rocket launcher easily? Simple: just visit the Jack's Secret, reach the arena at the end of the map and run into the boss Fabricator MK II. After defeating the enemy, you have a very good chance of finding the Ion Cannon in the boss-generated loot. If you don't find it, you just have to load the last checkpoint and repeat the operation until you find the Ion Cannon.

If you need a visual reference to understand how to do it, you can take a look at the video at the top. Speaking of the most powerful and most unique weapons of Borderlands 3, did you manage to find Batman's Night Flyer?