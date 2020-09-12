Borderlands 3: how to access Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem DLC

You are in possession of the Season Pass of Borderlands 3 and you want to access the first mission of the new expansion entitled Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem? Let’s find out together how to kick off the bizarre quest series set in the mind of the Psycho.

The first requirement to be able to kick off the additional content is to have completed the first stages of the game and have access to the Sanctuary III, the huge spaceship that serves as a gaming hub. If you can board the ship, then all you have to do is visit the Tannis laboratory, the mad scientist and researcher, and look for the mask of a Psycho with a yellow exclamation mark on it: interact with the object and the quest set in Cripthalla will begin.

It should be noted that this is the last DLC of the Season Pass of the first year of Borderlands 3 and can also be played by those who decide to proceed with the purchase of the single content and not the entire package. On our pages you can find some additional details about the enemies and settings of the Borderlands 3 expansion Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem.

Don’t forget to check out our review of Borderlands 3’s third DLC, Blood Bounty.