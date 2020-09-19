Borderlands 3: hotfixes will be rarer, fixed a bug of the first Raid

The official site of Borderlands 3 announced the arrival of a new one hotfix, which fixes an annoying bug related to enemy spawning in the first Raid, Guardian’s Breach Slaughter.

The hotfix will be available starting this evening at 22:00 Italian time and, as usual, it does not require any installation but simply starting the game with an active internet connection. The only novelty of this hotfix is ​​the fix to the bug that resulted in an infinite spawn of mobs during specific phases of the mission Massacre at the Breach of the Guardian. Taking the opportunity, Gearbox Software has specified that from now on this kind of updates will be published less frequently, although the development team is always ready for emergency situations that will require the arrival of a fix in a short time.

We remind you that the latest DLC of Borderlands 3, Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem, is recently available for all owners of the looter shooter season pass and that, in this period, some insiders have spread a rumor according to which Borderlands 3 will arrive on Switch soon.

Did you know that Borderlands 3 will run at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X and PS5 thanks to a free update?