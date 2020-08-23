Borderlands 3: here is the SHiFT Code of 3 free Golden Keys of 22 August

Share it:

A few hours after the publication of the teaser trailer of the Borderlands 3 expansion starring Krieg, the old playable character from the second chapter, Gearbox Software returns to donate to its fans others SHiFT codes from three Golden Keys.

Here is the sequence of numbers and letters to be entered on the official website of the looter shooter:

5HWJT-K3TFZ-WFCFS-R3J3J-5TCCB

Like almost all previous codes published by the development team, this SHiFT Code will be valid only for a limited period of time and from the information released by the development team it seems that the deadline is set at 17:00 Italian time of the next 24 August 2020. Also in this case we invite you to associate all your platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia) to the same SHiFT account, so as to redeem the code several times and get the three keys on each of them. It should be noted as usual that the insertion of the code is not enough to use these objects, since each key must be added manually to the inventory through the mail menu, the one where you can access the complete list of all the rewards.