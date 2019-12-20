Borderlands 3: here comes the new hotfix and the New Year's Massacre event

Share it:

A few hours after the debut of the first Borderlands 3 expansion entitled Moxxi to conquer the Handsome Jackpot, Gearbox is preparing to publish a new hotfix that aims to correct some problems encountered by users and to introduce the event New Year's massacre.

The event in question will start next Tuesday 31 December 2019 and will end Monday 16 January 2020. During this period the difficulty of the Strage event will be calibrated based on the number of members present in the team, so as to simplify the completion of the activity even in cases where some players leave the game. Turning instead to the hotfix, among the changes made we find greater visibility in the social menus for the matchmaking of the massacre raid on the secret Maliwan structure.

Here are some other changes that will be introduced tonight with the publication of the update:

Maliwan reduced shield and armor of death spheres in the Massacre raid on the secret Maliwan structure

Fixed an issue where Terror did not leave objects when facing the Sventrator 9000 again

Fixed the issue where the loot fell across the floor in the Sventrator 9000 arena

Fixed the problem of blocking progress so that the enemies did not appear immediately, preventing them from completing the "Kill the traitors" objective of the mission "A prison process"

Fixed an issue where the description of Zane's "Light play" ability indicated lower damage bonuses than those actually inflicted

Fixed the problem that Moze's "Extreme remedies" ability did not apply the bonus to the damage indicated to the right arm of Iron Bear

We remind you as usual that the hotfix does not require any updates to be downloaded and, to apply it, you will simply have to start the game with an active internet connection.

