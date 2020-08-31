Technology

Borderlands 3 DLC 4: scenarios and enemies of Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem in video

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

The looter shooter dimension of Borderlands 3 has never stopped evolving since the launch of the title and will continue to do so in the future, or at least this is the message that Gearbox launches at Gamescom 2020 with a new gameplay video of the Psycho Krieg expansion and the Fantastic Mayhem.

The fourth and final DLC linked to the Borderlands 3 Year 1 Season Pass will take us to “say goodbye to sanity” and to embark on a mission to say the least surreal, with the Hunters of the Crypt forced to project their consciousness into twisted mind of Krieg.

The umpteenth, crazy research conducted by Patricia Tannis involving her allies will thus bring the heroes of Sanctuary 3 into the mind of the craziest of the Crimson Raiders; the hope of Tannis is in fact to find out what pushes the Psycho to lose their mind. From the point of view of petty game mechanics, the DLC 4 will bring with it new enemies and an original setting representing the Cripthalla, the mythical place that drives Krieg to madness and all those who, like him, long to discover what treasures this ideal crypt hides.

READ:  S-PEN Feature of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is Leaked

The release of Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Mayhem is scheduled for September 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia: the DLC can be purchased individually or as part of the offer reserved for those who, instead, have decided to equip themselves with the Borderlands 3 Season Pass.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.