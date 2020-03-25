Borderlands 3: Detailed Mayhem 2.0 mode, which will add 25 modifiers

Share it:

Guns, Love and Tentacles is very close to hitting the market. In fact, this DLC for Borderlands 3 It will come out tomorrow along with a level increase. In other words, from then on, players will be able to obtain a maximum level of 57, which provides four more skill points to assasapland to our characters.

However, Gearbox is already looking to the future. And so, they just detailed the new Mayhem 2.0 mode. A new version of this modality that will add a total of 25 new modifiers.

As its creators have commented through the game's official YouTube channel (via Wccftech), the new Mayhem 2.0 will launch in April. And they assure that this time it will be divided into 10 different levels with 25 modifiers.

In addition, they have also confirmed that this time it will be possible to change the Mayhem Mode through the ECHO menu and, depending on the difficulty that the players choose, they may receive better loot. The objective, obviously, is to achieve a somewhat more linear difficulty curve. Although we'll have to see how it works, it makes perfect sense.

Finally, Gearbox has taken the opportunity to also announce other content that will arrive in the game soon. For example, Revenge of the Cartels, a new event that will also launch next April. However, there is still no exact release date for any of the content.

In any event, in this event, players will complete missions to kill multiple enemies before eventually traveling to The Mansion to fight gangs. Revenge of the Cartels has been confirmed to run for six weeks. In addition, it will also give us the possibility of getting new pieces of Anointed (it will be possible to deactivate that option if we prefer). Gearbox has promised new details in the future.