Borderlands 3 Day of the Heartbreak: how to unlock Valentine's Day rewards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Until February 20 the players of Borderlands 3 can participate in the Day of the Heartbreak, the new event of Valentine's day of the Gearbox looter shooter. In this mini-guide we explain how to unlock and get all the rewards planned for the event.

To get the rewards from the event Valentine's day of Borderlands 3 you must break the hearts that have invaded the game world. You can find them around the entire explorable map, near the enemies.

These hearts take on different shapes and break in different ways: some will plummet with a violent explosion, others may drop loot, momentarily transform enemies into allies and more. Maurice will take into account the number of broken hearts, giving you the rewards due.

How to get all the Heartbreak Day rewards in Borderlands 3

Depending on the number of hearts you have broken, you will be able to get the following rewards:

10 hearts – Skin ECHO "ECHOcardiogramma"

25 hearts – "Cosmic love" weapon pendant

50 hearts – legendary SMG Maliwan "Terminal Polyaimorous"

75 hearts – "Heartbreaker" skin for Crypt hunter

100 hearts – Jakobs legendary sniper rifle "Wedding Invitation"

If you want to take a look at the rewards in question, just look at the image that we have reported below.

Recall that it will be possible to accumulate broken hearts only until 5:59 pm Italian on Thursday 20 February, i.e. until the end of the Valentine's Day event. So if you want to get all the rewards of the Day of the Heartbreak, hurry up!

Speaking of rewards, we remind you that on our pages we have provided you with a new Shift code to unlock three golden keys for free.