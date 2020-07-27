Borderlands 3: big news coming in Year 2, promises Pitchford

Share it:

Speaking to a streaming of K1llerSix, the boss of Gearbox Software Randy Pitchford promised the arrival of big news and a lot of content during the year 2 of Borderlands 3.

After explaining the plans for the Borderlands 3 anniversary event, the top manager of the Texan software house confirmed that the fourth and final DLC of the Season Pass of the Year 1 it will arrive very soon, presumably by the end of September.

Also during the streaming of K1llerSix, Pitchford then opened a window on the future of the science-fiction looter shooter and reported that will continue to produce new content throughout the year 2 of Borderlands 3. The Gearbox boss explains that his development team has already planned some "big plans" beyond the current Season Pass and that "very soon you will receive all the information about it", thus suggesting the announcement of an additional Season Pass that may cover all DLC of Year 2.

Waiting to find out what future awaits the emuls of the Crypt Hunters on PC and console, we suggest you recover this code to receive three free Golden Keys before it expires and to deepen the knowledge of the latest DLC with our review of Borderlands 3 Blood Cut.