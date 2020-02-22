Borderlands 3: balances and bug fixes with the new hotfix

Share it:

The guys from Gearbox Software continue tirelessly to support Borderlands 3, who in the past few hours has received a new hotfix on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC which fixed several bugs and balanced mini-bosses in Chaos mode.

Here are all the interventions carried out:

Fixed a possible flaw that occasionally allowed players to open the rare chest in Slaughterstar 3000 upon entering the Iron Bear turret;

Fixed an issue that caused enemy spheres to not fire with their optical lasers in True Crypt Hunter and Chaos modes;

Fixed an issue that caused temporary swords on Athenas to become visible;

Fixed an issue where the Creator would sometimes drop loot off the map;

Adjusted the balance of Tony Bordel and Petunia in Chaos mode.

To apply the hotfix all you have to do is access the main menu and wait for the message to appear "Hotfixes applied". Recall that the Borderlands 3 patch of February 13 increased the level limit to 53, added the True Massacre mode to Massacre at the secret structure Maliwan, and introduced the ability to skip movies, among other things. Finally, we point out that among our pages you will find a Shift code for 10 Golden Keys.