Borderlands 3: announced the new Rare Chest Riches event

2K Games and Gearbox announce a new mini event for Borderlands 3 called Rare Chest Riches, starting on Friday 31 January at 18.00, Italian time. Here are all the details.

"Starting tomorrow, you can get richer loot by playing or watching Borderlands 3. Exactly at the end of the Farming Frenzy event, the new Rare Chest Riches event begins tomorrow,

which will end on February 13th. For the entire duration of the event, rare loot will be increased, giving a greater chance of finding legendary items. This will also happen when you see a Twitch stramer open a rare speaker, only if you both have the ECHOcast Twitch Extension active. Each reward you get from watching a game streamed will be waiting for you in your in-game mailbox the first time you log into Borderlands 3. The event will begin on Thursday 30 January at 18:00 and end on Thursday 13 February at 17:59."

Borderlands 3 is one of last year's best selling and acclaimed games, Gearbox plans to support its latest creature for a long time with extended post-launch support that should continue at least throughout 2020 and then continue in 2021.