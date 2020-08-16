Borderlands 3: also in August comes a free 3 Golden Keys code

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To celebrate the release of version 1.0 of Factorio and Risk of Rain 2, Gearbox Software has decided to give to all fans of Borderlands 3 another SHiFT Code, whose redemption allows you to get well three Golden Keys.

Here is the sequence of numbers and letters to be entered on the official website of the looter shooter:

KSK3T-BJ3RZ-C6WF9-FT3BJ-36RCK

Like all the latest codes published by the software house, this too has a limited period of validity and it will be possible to redeem it no later than the 17:00 next Monday 17 August 2020. We remind you as always that you can enter the code several times on the official website, so as to unlock the keys on every single platform associated with your SHiFT profile (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia). Also don't forget that the keys are not automatically added to the inventory of your Crypt Hunters, but must be manually added via the mail menu, where you can find all the gifts.

Did you know that mini-events to celebrate Borderlands 3's anniversary are currently active?