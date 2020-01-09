Borderlands 3: all the legendary weapons of the Moxxi DLC

Share it:

The new Moxxi DLC to conquer the Handsome Jackpot has introduced a host of new legendary weapons in Borderlands 3. Below we show them all, allowing you to see them in action within the game.

New Guns

New SMG submachine guns

Cheap Tips

Boomer

Ion Laser

Ember's Purge

New Shotguns

New Sniper Rifles

New Rocket Launchers

The video at the top, in particular, shows all the new legendary weapons in the DLC in action Moxxi of Borderlands 3 which can be obtained as a random drop during any activity. To get them, therefore, you just have to play until you find them.

Among the new weapons of Moxxi's DLC, the legendary rocket launcher Ion Cannon it is undoubtedly one of the most powerful. If you can't wait to get your hands on it, add it to your collection and unleash it on the right occasions to make massacres of enemies, you can consult our guide that explains how to easily get the Ion Cannon.

Were you able to find the new weapons of the Borderlands 3 Moxxi DLC? What is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.