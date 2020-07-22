Borderlands 3: a new SHiFT Code arrives that unlocks 3 Golden Keys for free

Share it:

You are running out of Golden Keys in Borderlands 3 and your equipment starts to be ineffective? Then take advantage of the last one SHiFT code published by Gearbox Software, useful to get well for free three Golden Keys.

Here is the sequence of numbers and letters to be entered on the official site of the looter shooter:

C9WJJ-BZSW9-5XC69-XTTBJ-S9JJR

As usual, this code can also be used within a limited time and its expiration, according to what was declared by the development team on the official social channels, is expected for the next July 27, 2020or in about a week. We therefore suggest you hurry to redeem the code as soon as possible and, if you have multiple platforms connected to the SHiFT account (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia), know that you can redeem the code several times to get the keys on each of them. Once you have added the keys to your account, you will have to manually add them to your Crypt Hunter's inventory via the Mail menu.

