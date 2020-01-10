Borderlands 3: a hotfix arrives to fix some FL4K skills

Share it:

A few weeks after the launch of the expansion of Borderlands 3 entitled Moxxi to conquer the Handsome Jackpot, Gearbox is preparing to publish a new hotfix that aims to fix some problems encountered by players who use the hunter. FL4K.

Here are the main problems that will be resolved with the publication of the hotfix:

Fixed the issue that prevented FL4K's Raging Assault from failing to apply bonuses to animal damage has been resolved

Fixed the issue that caused Rakceleration to not work properly, which sometimes did not change the reload time correctly as described in the skill screen

Fixed a problem with the Poor Tip skill, whereby the total weapon shield ability was not visible in the description

The Arbalesta della Disciplina will no longer appear equipped exclusively with shields

The energy of the consecrated Raider has been temporarily reduced

The development team also confirmed that they are still working on the adaptive difficulty of the Massacre raid on the secret structure Maliwan, so as to allow lone players to successfully complete the activity. In the meantime it will be possible from 16 to 30 January 2020 face a simpler version of the mission waiting for the update.

As usual, the hotfix does not require the download of any update and, in order to apply it to your version of the game, just start Borderlands 3 with an active internet connection. According to what has been declared by the developers, the news listed above will be available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting from this night.