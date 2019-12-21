Technology

Borderlands 3: a Golden Keys gift and a pendant with Twitch Prime

December 21, 2019
You have an active subscription to the service Twitch Prime and you own a copy of Borderlands 3? Then we have great news for you, since a new promotion related to the Gearbox Software looter shooter has just started.

Starting today it is in fact possible to connect your SHiFT account to the Twitch account to redeem one completely free of charge long series of rewards which will be distributed every month until next May 2020. Currently the first of the four packages is available, inside which you will find well 3 Golden Keys, useful for obtaining high level loot through the chest located on Sanctuary III, and a pendant inspired by the logo of the streaming platform.

In order to redeem the rewards, simply visit the official promotion page and log in to both your Twitch Prime account and the Borderlands 3 profile. As with all the other rewards obtained through SHiFT codes, this time you will also have to manually add the items to the your inventory via the option Mail in the menu Social.

We also remind you that the Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes are currently active, useful for obtaining Golden Keys and Christmas skins.

